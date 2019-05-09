Thomas Scott Hartill, 49, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born June 10, 1969, and is the son of Jane (Baker) Hartill and the late John Hartill Jr. Tom was a graduate of Kiski Area High School and was once employed as an electrical engineer at Inertec and Sortex. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and boating. His favorite pastime was watching hockey and spending time with his son. Tommy will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. Tom is survived by his son, Colton Hartill, of Vandergrift; mother, Jane Hartill, of Vandergrift; two brothers, John (Cheryl) Hartill, of Leechburg, and Gregg (Jamie) Hartill, of Tarentum; three nephews, Travis, Tyler and Jonathan Hartill, of Leechburg; his favorite aunt, Mary Lorent, of Vandergrift; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Emma Baker; his paternal grandfather, John M. Hartill Sr.; and four cousins Josh, Charlie, Jeremy and Ameria.

At the family's request, a private celebration of life will take place. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.

