The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Thomas S. Rovnak


1969 - 2020
Thomas S. Rovnak Obituary
Thomas S. Rovnak, 50, of Richland Township, formerly of Dorseyville, Indiana Township, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born April 16, 1969, in Pittsburgh, to William R. and Norene (Sublinsky) Rovnak, of Doresyville, Indiana Township. Tom was a 1987 graduate of Fox Chapel High School and a 1991 graduate of Penn State, graduating with a degree in civil engineering with a specialty in bridge structures. Tom had worked for several engineering firms throughout Pittsburgh, working most recently for WSP Engineering in Pittsburgh. He loved the outdoors, hunting and riding his quad, though he especially loved spending time with his children. Besides his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jamison K. Rovnak; and his son, Sean W. Rovnak, both of Cecil; his siblings, Timothy (Tiffany) Rovnak, of Tempe, Ariz., Tammy Grimes, of Bellingham, Wash., and Todd Rovnak, of San Diego, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
