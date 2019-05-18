Thomas William Lucchino, 53, formerly of Leechburg, Canonsburg, and Robinson, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Ohio Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks. A son of Andrew A. Lucchino and Shirley A. (Barrage) Lucchino, he was born June 30, 1965, in Natrona Heights, and raised in Leechburg. Thomas graduated from Slippery Rock University and Point Park University with degrees in both athletic training/sports management, and education. For over 20 years, he taught 5th grade elementary math and science subjects at Central Valley School District where he really enjoyed teaching, and his students affectionately called him "Mr. L." Thomas coached girls' basketball teams at Kiski Area, Mt. Lebanon, Cannon McMillan and Central Valley. He was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, collecting many autographs over the years. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the P.S.E.A. In his spare time, he liked being in the sunshine and playing with his dog, Lily. Survivors include his parents, of Apollo; two brothers, Andrew Lucchino (Melanie), of Lawrence, Pa., and Michael C. Lucchino (Mary Hope), of Denver, Colo.; nieces, Isabella, Angelina, Sophia, Giovanna and Hannah; two uncles, John Lucchino (Sallie), of Gilpin Township, and Joseph Lucchino (MaryJo), of Natrona Heights; numerous cousins; and his fiancee, Mindi Furze, of Columbus, Ohio, and her daughter, Lily, to whom Thomas was a father figure.

Friends welcomed by his family from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 20, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

