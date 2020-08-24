1/1
Thomas W. Nowacki
1943 - 2020
Thomas W. Nowacki, 77, of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home, unexpectedly. He was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Harrison Township and was a son of the late Walter and Alice (Acre) Nowacki. Tom lived his entire life in the Tarentum area and was the manager of the former Berkey's Clothing store in Tarentum for more than 20 years, the warehouse manager for Blackburns Pharmacy Inc. of Tarentum, and was a van driver for Roenigk's transportation services for 12 years. Tom was of the Catholic faith and a 52-year member of Highland Hose Company, as well as the Jednota, Eagles and VFW, all of Tarentum. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and was a Pittsburgh sports fan, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol R. (Capoccioni) Nowacki; his children, Kelli L. (Michael) Krugle, of Lower Burrell, Scott T. Nowacki, of Tarentum, and Dayna M. (Robert) Colantoni, of Kennedy Township; his grandchildren, Tyler Henderson, of North Carolina, Morgan Henderson, of Lower Burrell, Aaron Nowacki, of Tarentum, and Stephen Krugle, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his great-granddaughter, Blake Wise. Also surviving are his siblings, Joyce Polome, of Harrison Township, Linda Pyles, of Brackenridge, and Alan (Carolyn) Nowacki, of Iowa. At the request of the family, all services and burial in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
