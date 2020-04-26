|
|
Thomas W. Oates Sr., 86, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully in his home Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was known for his captivating smile, sense of humor, and genuine care for others. These endearing qualities made him a friend for life. He was born Aug. 20, 1933, in New Kensington, to the late Anthony and Viola (Trzeciak) Owczykowski, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Tom proudly served our country as a member of the Army during the Korean War. He was member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Tom was a dedicated, hardworking employee at Freeport Brick Co., Freeport. He was a loyal company worker for more than 40 years, retiring as vice president/plant manager. Tom enjoyed playing basketball and golf and was a big fan of the sports teams in the City of Champions. He enjoyed following all the teams with his children and grandchildren. He celebrated the wins, and with the losses--there would always be a tomorrow. Tom enjoyed walking, talking, and sharing a smile with everyone he would meet. Tom is survived by his son, Thomas (Joan) Oates Jr., of Catonsville, Md.; and daughter, Kristen L. Oates Phillips, of Pittsburgh. He was extremely proud of his six grandchildren, Brian (Jen), Kevin, and Tyler Oates, and Alina, Michael, and Christopher Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ann (Stepano) Oates; son, Ronald J. Oates; and four brothers, Paul Owczykowski, Ray Oates, John Shepherd, and Robert Oats. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the American Diabetes Association. www.RusiewiczFH.com.