Thomas Walter "Tom" Pokusa Jr., 68, of Auburn, Ga., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. A native of New Kensington, he was a son of the late Thomas Walter Sr. and Helen Trgina Pokusa. He was preceded by a brother, Steven Pokusa, and a brother-in-law, James Liput. Tom was a Marine Corps veteran, serving honorably until he retired from service. He was employed at Cottrell Manufacturing Co. in Gainesville, Ga., and had taught aircraft structure at numerous locations.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at CARTER FUNERAL HOME, Winder, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Surviving are his wife, Nancy Pokusa, of Auburn, Ga.; children, Thomas E. (Trinity) Pokusa, of Braselton, Ga., Kasey (William) Riley, of Winder, Ga., and Joseph Pokusa, of Auburn, Ga.; grandchildren, Melanie Pokusa, Ryan Pokusa, Savannah Pokusa, Thomas H. Pokusa, Bradley Pokusa, Holly Pokusa, Brittany Riley and Chandler (Christian) Riley; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Riley; siblings, Deborah (Randy) Brock, of Leechburg, Daniel (Dora) Pokusa, of Las Cruces, N.M., and Sharon Liput, of Lower Burrell; and sister-in-law, Kelly Pokusa, of West Deer Township. Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 16, 2019