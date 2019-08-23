|
Timothy A. Freeman, 63, of Perry Township, Mercer County, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek, surrounded by his two loving daughters and his brother after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 22, 1956, in Greenville, to the late Francis M. and Mary Ellen (Smith) Freeman. Tim has lived in Mercer County most of his life. He worked for the former Damascus Tube Company, in Transfer, Pa., for more than 30 years as a welder. A former member of St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, he also belonged to the Moose, in Greenville, the Knights of Columbus, Greenville, and the Culmerville Sportsman Club, West Deer. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being at the farm, camping, hunting and out on a boat fishing, but his absolute favorite thing in the world was spending time with his two grandchildren, who meant the world to him. He also was an amazing athlete all though his life with a love for all sports. Survivors include his loving daughters, Patricia E. Freeman, of Cheswick, and Kayla L. Freeman, of Harrison Township; grandchildren, Kalyn F. Freeman and Keagan E. Stutzman; his siblings, Kathleen (Walter) Nelson, of Meadville, Michael (Audrey) Freeman and Tish (David) Guiffreda, both of Florida, Norman Freeman, of Greenville, and Pat (Kathy) Freeman, of Meadville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Freeman, and his niece, Christine Merchbaker.
At Tim's request, all viewing, services and burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019