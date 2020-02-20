Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639

Timothy A. Keim


1972 - 2020
Timothy A. Keim Obituary
Timothy A. Keim, 47, of Parks Township, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, after fighting a long battle with addiction. He was born March 21, 1972, in Natrona Heights. A member of St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, Tim had been employed by Linderman Contracting. Survivors include his parents, Ken and Jody (Clark) Lookabaugh; two brothers, Ted Keim and Lee Lookabaugh; a sister, Julie Hill; his children, Rebecca Fiorilli, Kaitlyn, Josie and Franklin A. Keim; and his grandson, Enzo, all of Parks Township. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin R. Keim, along with his grandparents. At the request of the family, arrangements will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com. Anyone struggling with addiction, please reach out for help.
