Timothy A. Keim, 47, of Parks Township, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, after fighting a long battle with addiction. He was born March 21, 1972, in Natrona Heights. A member of St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, Tim had been employed by Linderman Contracting. Survivors include his parents, Ken and Jody (Clark) Lookabaugh; two brothers, Ted Keim and Lee Lookabaugh; a sister, Julie Hill; his children, Rebecca Fiorilli, Kaitlyn, Josie and Franklin A. Keim; and his grandson, Enzo, all of Parks Township. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin R. Keim, along with his grandparents. Anyone struggling with addiction, please reach out for help.