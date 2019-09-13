Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Route 66
Gilpin Township, PA
Timothy A. Whiting


1959 - 2019
Timothy A. Whiting Obituary
Timothy A. Whiting, 60, of Leechburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in his residence. He was born July 25, 1959, in New Kensington, a son of the late Henry R. Whiting and Margaret (Tyler) Whiting. Timothy was a member of Second Baptist Church in Gilpin Township. He graduated May 30, 1979 from Leechburg Area High School, where he actively participated in the Special Olympics, having won several medals. Survivors include a daughter and son, Brittany and Tyler Whiting, of New Kensington; a sister, Deborah A. Hopkins (Charles), of Fairborn, Ohio; and three brothers, Henry L. Whiting, of Baltimore, Md., Richard D. Whiting (Mary Ellen), of Apollo, and Gregory J. Whiting, of Allegheny Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene D. Whiting.
Friends will be welcomed to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, Route 66, in Gilpin Township, with the Rev. Louis Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Whiting family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
