Timothy E. Brown, 54, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born April 14, 1966, in Vandergrift, to Ruth Guntrum Belfield and the late James Brown. Timothy had a great sense of humor. He was considered to be the family comedian. If he wasn't putting a smile on someone's face, he was probably watching or talking about Pittsburgh sports. He was a big fan of the Steelers and Pirates. More than anything, Timothy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Rochelle, and grandson, Daviar. He is survived by his daughter, Rochelle Brown; grandson, Daviar Hayden; mother, Ruth Belfield; siblings, James Brown, Tina Edwards, Ruthann (Paul) Ferguson, Rick (Lisa) Brown, Arthur (Valinda) Brown, Kathleen (Kevin) Fishel, Charles (Nicole) Belfield, Michael (Dawn) Brown, April Brown, Justin (Theresa) Brown and Eric Long; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Brown. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the ROSS G.WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com
.