Timothy E. Brown
1966 - 2020-08-16
Timothy E. Brown, 54, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born April 14, 1966, in Vandergrift, to Ruth Guntrum Belfield and the late James Brown. Timothy had a great sense of humor. He was considered to be the family comedian. If he wasn't putting a smile on someone's face, he was probably watching or talking about Pittsburgh sports. He was a big fan of the Steelers and Pirates. More than anything, Timothy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Rochelle, and grandson, Daviar. He is survived by his daughter, Rochelle Brown; grandson, Daviar Hayden; mother, Ruth Belfield; siblings, James Brown, Tina Edwards, Ruthann (Paul) Ferguson, Rick (Lisa) Brown, Arthur (Valinda) Brown, Kathleen (Kevin) Fishel, Charles (Nicole) Belfield, Michael (Dawn) Brown, April Brown, Justin (Theresa) Brown and Eric Long; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Brown. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the ROSS G.WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
August 18, 2020
I would say he was an out going happy man he was funny, loving and caring man I am happy to have him as my uncle I will miss him a lot. He will never be forgotten in my heart.
Jennifer Updegraff
Family
August 18, 2020
May you rest in paradise. Wish I got to know you. U will be greatly missed. And dont worry bout Rochelle big guy, I got her. Love u
Cedric Schuler
Family
