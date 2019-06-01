Timothy F. Caramellino, 64, of Gilpin Township, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at in his residence. A son of the late Frank Caramellino and Mildred (Buckoske) Caramellino, he was born October 11, 1954, in Natrona Heights. Timothy had been employed by Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg for 30 years before retiring in 2003. He was a member of the U.S.W.A. Local No. 1138 in Leechburg. Timothy was of the Catholic faith and had been active in the Boy Scouts of America when he was younger. He liked doing electrical work and being a general handyman. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, talking about politics, making bagna cauda, collecting and setting up model trains, walking his dog, Chance, and especially spending time with his grandkids. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Kathleen (Shearer) Caramellino, of Gilpin Township; two sons, Jesse R. Caramellino (Jennifer), of New Stanton, and Brandon L. Caramellino (Natalie Biagoni), of Wickenburg, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Aiden and Kailee Caramellino; a sister, Deborah A. Dawson (James), of Pittsburgh; mother-in-law, Lois Shearer, of West Leechburg; beloved seven sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Tom Dezzutti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John R. Caramellino; and two brothers-in-law, Leslie Paul and Bob Newton.

All arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 1, 2019