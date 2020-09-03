1/1
Timothy G. Fitzgerald
1957 - 2020
Timothy George Fitzgerald, 63, of Greensburg, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. A son of the late Leo S. Fitzgerald and Ora Lea (Lookabaugh) Fitzgerald, he was born Jan. 9, 1957, in Natrona Heights. Tim graduated from Kiski Area High School in 1974 and earned an associate degree in business management from Westmoreland County Community College. He had been employed at Wean United Foundry, in Vandergrift, as well as operating his own restaurant "Nicole's," in Greensburg until his retirement. He was a member of the Allegheny United Presbyterian Church, in Leechburg. Tim made friends wherever he was and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed walking, traveling, watching his favorite Pittsburgh sports teams and visiting with friends. Survivors include his two daughters, Nicole Fitzgerald, of Dallas, Texas, and Emily Trusik (Chris), of Cambridge, Md.; siblings, Pam McCullough (Paul), of Elkton, Md., Lane Fitzgerald (Rhonda), of Vandergrift, Bryan Fitzgerald (Amy), of Leechburg, and Harry Fitzgerald (Deborah), of Allegheny Township; many nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and a special friend, Patti Bires, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Held. There will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Fitzgerald family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 3, 2020.
