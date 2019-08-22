|
Timothy Lynn George, USN (retired), passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, after a brief illness. Tim graduated from Kiski Area High School. He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, 1949, and served his country in the Navy for 20 years, being stationed in England, Italy, Scotland and several tours stateside. Timothy was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Mary George, and his beloved son, Ian. He is survived by his wife, Lesley Anne (Wallace) George; daughter-in-law, Samantha; granddaughter, Savannah, of whom he was extremely proud; brother, Ronald (Candace) George; and nephews, Sean and Chris (Cassie) George.
A celebration of life with military honors was held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Va. Burial at sea will be held at a later date.
Donations in Tim's memory may be made to Food 4 Kids, c/o First Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 275, Apollo, PA 15613.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019