Timothy M. McClain, 65, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville, following a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 29, 1953, in Harrison Township, to the late Thomas M. and Dorothy G. (Vargo) McClain. Timothy lived in Brackenridge for 28 years and the past 11 years in Vandergrift. He was a laborer at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge for 30 years and was a member of Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell. Timothy graduated from Highlands High School in 1971 and enjoyed camping, NASCAR racing, hunting, bingo and choir singing. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cheryl A. (Seronka) McClain; daughters, Lisa M. (Bennie) Rua, of Vandergrift, and Jennifer (Brian) Battaglia, of Washington Township; grandson, Caden Battaglia, of Washington Township; and his sisters, Diane (Dennis) Sutton, of New Kensington, and Debra (Kenneth) Irvine, of Buffalo Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas M. McClain Jr.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 3 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with his pastor, the Rev. Cletus L. Hull III, officiating. Burial will be private.

Family suggests contributions to the . Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 18, 2019