Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy M. McClain


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy M. McClain Obituary
Timothy M. McClain, 65, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville, following a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 29, 1953, in Harrison Township, to the late Thomas M. and Dorothy G. (Vargo) McClain. Timothy lived in Brackenridge for 28 years and the past 11 years in Vandergrift. He was a laborer at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge for 30 years and was a member of Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell. Timothy graduated from Highlands High School in 1971 and enjoyed camping, NASCAR racing, hunting, bingo and choir singing. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cheryl A. (Seronka) McClain; daughters, Lisa M. (Bennie) Rua, of Vandergrift, and Jennifer (Brian) Battaglia, of Washington Township; grandson, Caden Battaglia, of Washington Township; and his sisters, Diane (Dennis) Sutton, of New Kensington, and Debra (Kenneth) Irvine, of Buffalo Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas M. McClain Jr.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 3 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with his pastor, the Rev. Cletus L. Hull III, officiating. Burial will be private.
Family suggests contributions to the . Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now