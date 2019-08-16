|
Timothy M. Ragan Sr., 56, of Allegheny Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. He was born Sept. 18, 1962, in Braddock, a son of the late Robert R. Ragan Sr. and Patricia A. (Larson) Ragan. Tim had been in the restaurant maintenance business for 35 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, being outdoors, helping others and especially spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Jaynie B. (Peebly) Ragan, of Allegheny Township; two sons, Timothy M. Ragan Jr., of North Huntingdon, and Patrick E. Ragan, of Allegheny Township; two brothers, Robert R. Ragan Jr., of Sewickley, and Jeffrey P. Ragan, of Wall, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Ann Bitkowski.
All services are private at the family's request. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019