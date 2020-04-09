The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Timothy N. Covey


1954 - 2020
Timothy N. Covey Obituary
Timothy Neal Covey, 65, of Springdale, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He passed away at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 24, 1954, in New Kensington. He was a resident all his life before moving to Springdale in 2019. Tim was of the Christian faith. He worked construction early in his life and was a security guard for the Department of Human Services. He was a huge Steelers fan and probably knew more about the game than anyone. He loved sports. Tim was an amazing cook and loved cooking for his family. He enjoyed writing songs and poems. Above all else, he was so proud of and especially loved his grandchildren, Alyssa Odell, Ethan Terrana, Mary Kate Odell, Ashlynn Terrana, Juliet Odell and his little buddy and best friend, Liam Odell. He is survived by a former spouse, Ruth Harvey; two daughters, Jamie (Chris) Terrana and Kristin (Sean) Odell; a son, Ryan Covey; two sisters, Judy (David) Laskey and Charla (Charles) Bash; a brother, William (Mary Lou) Covey; and numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, Bryan Laskey, who was a blessing to him and spent so much time with him in his final months. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris (McKendery) Covey; sister, Inez Harpster; brother, James Covey; and two nephews, Thomas Schrock and William (Petey) Schrock. Tim will be cremated, and his remains will be sent to Oregon where he always wanted to be with his daughter and grandchildren. A memorial will take place Monday, April 20, 2020, via Facebook Live on the Path Church Central Point Oregon Facebook page. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
