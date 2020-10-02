1/1
Tina M. Fester
1968 - 2020
Tina Marie Fester, 52, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Tina was born June 20, 1968, in Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., a daughter of Sally A. (Cafiso) and Dennis L. Fester, of Sarver. She was a graduate of the Waldorf Christian Academy in Waldorf, Md., and attended South Tampa University. Tina enlisted in the Army. She was stationed at the Presidio of Monterey Army Base in Monterey, Calif., where she was studying as a language specialist with the Defense Language Institute-Foreign Language Center (DLI-FLC). Tina enjoyed crafts and cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Tina is survived by her son, James V. Fitzsimmons, of Silver Spring, Md.; and her granddaughter, Sophira St. Denis. Tina is also survived by her two sisters, Felecia (Corey) Smiley, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Frances (Tom) Binkowski, of Etna; and her brother, David Foester, of Freeport. Tina was preceded in death by her son, Shaye A. Sullins, who passed away in 2012; her paternal grandparents, Leslie and Frances Fester; and her maternal grandparents, Vincent and Carmela Cafiso. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Social distancing will be maintained and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks, in accordance with the PA state mandate. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home following the visitation, with her brother-in-law, Tom Binkowski, officiating. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2020.
