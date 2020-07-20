1/
Toby L. Orr
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toby Lynn Noble Orr, 46, of Vandergrift, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in her residence. She was born Feb. 18, 1974, in Kittanning. Toby had been employed as an LPN in the surrounding area. She was Lutheran by faith. She was a real people person, always being funny and joking around. She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandson. Survivors include her mother, Faye Lynn Peters Blair, of Logansport; her daughter, Amber Lynn Orr (Patrick Srygler), of Ford City; her son, Austin Scott Andrew Orr, of Vandergrift; grandson, Adrien Scott Orr Srygler; two sisters, Amanda Blair, of Hyde Park, and Meghan Blair, of Pittsburgh; her brother, Adam Blair, of Apollo; a niece, Alyana Rios; and her companion of five years, Jeff Uhing, of Vandergrift. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul F. Noble, and her husband, Nile Eugene "Sonny" Orr. At the request of the family, all funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved