Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
724-224-5995
Toni Karolkoski


1926 - 09
Toni Karolkoski Obituary
Toni Karolkoski, 92, of Natrona, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Setechov, Slovakia, the daughter of the late John and Anna Kubica Holacik. Toni was a member of St. Ladislaus, now named St. Joseph Parish, in Natrona. She enjoyed cooking for her family, playing cards, going shopping up the hill, and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Toni is survived by her children, Amy (Bud) Munson, Joseph J.J. Karolkoski, both of Natrona, Jane Ann (Joe) Chisko and Richard (Tracy) Karolkoski, both of Natrona Heights; and grandchildren, Chad Swiklinski, Tara Swiklinski, Kiley Karolkoski, Matthew Karolkoski and Jonathan Chisko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tad Karolkoski, in 1983; brother, Steve Holacik; sister, Ann Kowalski; two sisters in infancy; and her nephew, John Holacik.
There will be no public viewing, at Toni's request. Friends are welcome to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph Parish at St. Ladislaus Church, 48 Spruce St., Natrona. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements are being made by PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019
