Tony J. Dudek
1945 - 2020
Tony Joe Dudek, 75, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side, after being ill for the past 10 months. He was born March 19, 1945, in Harrison Township, a son of the late Adam and Lawrencina (Geraci) Dudek. Tony lived his entire life in the local area, and was a union pipe fitter for Canon Boiler Co., New Kensington, and Pullman-Standard in Butler. Tony was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Marine Corps, and was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. A graduate of Tarentum High School, Tony enjoyed shooting pool, boating, socializing with his many friends, being an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and art work. Tony especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughters, Kelly M. (William) Stresky, of Springdale, and Amy E. Dudek and George Wise Jr., of Fawn Township; and his grandchildren, Angelo Markey, Christian and Shiloh Stresky and Amelia Wise. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia A. (Gray) Dudek in 2010, and a brother, Walter Dudek in 2017. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with military honors. U.S. Marine Corps League will hold services at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Covid-19 requirements are masks are to be worn, social distancing maintained and visitors are limited to 25 persons at any given time. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
