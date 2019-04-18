Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Tracey R. Stivason


Tracey R. Stivason Obituary
Tracey R. (Cihonski) Stivason, 65, of Worthington, formerly of New Kensington, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 26, 1953, in Slippery Rock, Pa., to the late Joseph and Ann Cihonski. Tracey was a retired office manager for a construction company. She also was an NRA pistol instructor who enjoyed gardening and watching golf, tennis, hockey, football and NASCAR. Tracey leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Michael (Kay) Stivason, of Kittanning, and Sean (Susan) Stivason, of Worthington; two brothers, Joe Cihonski, of Florida, and Roger Cihonski, of Arizona; and her dog, Dixie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Stivason.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, in the SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
