Trenton Dwight "TJ" Jones Jr., 32, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born July 5, 1988, in New Kensington. TJ is survived by his mother, Annabell (Yansi) Guzman; father, Trenton "Fuzzy" Jones Sr.; stepfather, Jacquet Jones; grandparents, Genoveva Gomez and Kimberly and Brandon Hampton; and siblings, Ja'Myiah, Ala'Zhay, Chey'Anne, Sa'Myah, Brandon Lee Jones, Christopher Buckner, Trey Jones, Savanna Jones, Donovan Buckner, Sherry Jones and Virgilio Grillet. Family and friends will be received from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Elder Stephen McBean officiating. Burial will be private.



