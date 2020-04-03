Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Trish Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trish J. Allison


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trish J. Allison Obituary
Trisha J. Allison, 34, of Indianola, Indiana Township, passed away unexpectedly,Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Trisha, the daughter of John and Barbara (Double) Olesnevich Sr., of Valencia, was born July 5, 1985, in Pittsburgh. She graduated from St. Margaret School of Nursing and was a registered nurse at UPMC Presbyterian. She is survived by her parents, and husband of 10 years, Kevin Allison; her four beloved children, Alivia, Jaxson, Ava, and Emma Allison, all at home; siblings, John Olesnevich Jr., Tony (Ashley) Olesnevich, and Lisa (Kevin) Alchier, of Valencia; in-laws, David and Susan Allison, of Indiana Township; many nieces and nephews. Services were held privately in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Trisha was laid to rest at East Union Cemetery, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trish's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -