Trisha J. Allison, 34, of Indianola, Indiana Township, passed away unexpectedly,Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Trisha, the daughter of John and Barbara (Double) Olesnevich Sr., of Valencia, was born July 5, 1985, in Pittsburgh. She graduated from St. Margaret School of Nursing and was a registered nurse at UPMC Presbyterian. She is survived by her parents, and husband of 10 years, Kevin Allison; her four beloved children, Alivia, Jaxson, Ava, and Emma Allison, all at home; siblings, John Olesnevich Jr., Tony (Ashley) Olesnevich, and Lisa (Kevin) Alchier, of Valencia; in-laws, David and Susan Allison, of Indiana Township; many nieces and nephews. Services were held privately in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Trisha was laid to rest at East Union Cemetery, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.