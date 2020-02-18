|
Twyla June "TJ" Brown, 95, originally from Tarentum, passed away peacefully from this world into the next on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Most recently, Twyla was a resident of Amber Woods Assisted Living and a favorite of many caregivers. Twyla was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lillian Kalmeyer; and her loving husband, William H. Brown. She is survived by her son, William H. (Andrea) Brown II; the "apples of her eye," her granddaughter, Nicole (Brian) Ellis, and her grandson, William H. (Lindsay) Brown III. She is also survived by her seven great-grandchildren; and five nieces. Twyla, a woman of high energy and quite the "pip," lived a very full life and many were fortunate to enjoy her company. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., followed by a blessing service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.