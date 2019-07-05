Tyler Joseph Zeigler, 26, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, as the result of an auto accident. Born Aug. 23, 1992, in New Kensington, he was the son of the Rev. Teddy Zeigler and Sally Miller Zeigler. Tyler worked alongside his brothers as a fabricator for Hilltop Roofing Supply in New Bethlehem. He was a member of Lower Burrell Wesleyan Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, playing the violin, farming with his in-laws, spending time with his family, especially playing with his son. He was a good listener, helping his friends and family. Surviving are wife, Abigail (Kennedy) Zeigler; his son, Logan Joseph Zeigler; his parents, of Lower Burrell; two brothers, Teddy (Trisha) Zeigler Jr., of Marion Center, and Tucker Zeigler, of Lower Burrell; his sister, Sally Rose Zeigler, of Lower Burrell; his mother- and father-in-law, Roger and Lori Kennedy; four sisters-in-law, Jessica Kennedy, Anne (Lee) Kennedy Ambrose, Hannah Kennedy and Corrie Kennedy; one brother-in-law, Andrew Kennedy; his paternal grandparents, Harry and Robin Zeigler; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Barbara Watson; maternal grandmother, Ruth Miller; also his nieces and nephews, Kiera, Kaiden, Donovan and Dana Zeigler, Isaac, Eli and Lydia Ambrose. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, the Rev. Harry Miller.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Cabot United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Deeter and the Rev. Matthew Judd officiating. Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.

www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 5, 2019