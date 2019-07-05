Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cabot United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Zeigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler J. Zeigler


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler J. Zeigler Obituary
Tyler Joseph Zeigler, 26, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, as the result of an auto accident. Born Aug. 23, 1992, in New Kensington, he was the son of the Rev. Teddy Zeigler and Sally Miller Zeigler. Tyler worked alongside his brothers as a fabricator for Hilltop Roofing Supply in New Bethlehem. He was a member of Lower Burrell Wesleyan Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, playing the violin, farming with his in-laws, spending time with his family, especially playing with his son. He was a good listener, helping his friends and family. Surviving are wife, Abigail (Kennedy) Zeigler; his son, Logan Joseph Zeigler; his parents, of Lower Burrell; two brothers, Teddy (Trisha) Zeigler Jr., of Marion Center, and Tucker Zeigler, of Lower Burrell; his sister, Sally Rose Zeigler, of Lower Burrell; his mother- and father-in-law, Roger and Lori Kennedy; four sisters-in-law, Jessica Kennedy, Anne (Lee) Kennedy Ambrose, Hannah Kennedy and Corrie Kennedy; one brother-in-law, Andrew Kennedy; his paternal grandparents, Harry and Robin Zeigler; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Barbara Watson; maternal grandmother, Ruth Miller; also his nieces and nephews, Kiera, Kaiden, Donovan and Dana Zeigler, Isaac, Eli and Lydia Ambrose. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, the Rev. Harry Miller.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Cabot United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Deeter and the Rev. Matthew Judd officiating. Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now