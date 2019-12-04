|
|
Ulrik David "Dave" Petersen, 94, of Washington Township, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at home, where he has resided since 1959. The world lost one of the biggest die-hard Steelers fans who helped build the original stadium and has rooted for them from the day the team was founded. Born on Christmas Day 1924, in West View, he was the only child of the late Ulrik A. and Florence M. (Panton) Petersen. He was the beloved husband of the late Flo Ann (Brown) Petersen, whom he was married to for nearly 56 years at the time of her death in 2006. Dave was a graduate of West View High School, Pittsburgh. He proudly enlisted in the Navy July 7, 1943, and served in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged May 6, 1946, with the Asiatic Pacific Area Medal, American Area Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He also attended Iowa State College, Indiana Tech College and Monmouth College, where he received a degree in electrical engineering. Dave worked for Hanlon Electric Company for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 5, Pittsburgh, where he recently received an award for being a member for 65 years. In his earlier years, Dave was a member of the Washington Township Lions Club, where he held many roles. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. Dave was an active member of Union Presbyterian Church, Washington Township - helping to build the present church building and parsonage. He held many roles and responsibilities at the church. His greatest joy was to travel to see all of his family. He was the cherished father of Donna Lyn (Rex) Cramer, of Lancaster, Pa., Ulrik Ralph (Mary Frances) Petersen, of Oklahoma City, Okla., Danel Lew Petersen, of Omaha, Neb., Debbe Lou (John) Renner, of Lower Burrell, and daughter-in-law, Ann Petersen, of Rochester, Minn.; beloved grandfather of James (Abigail) Cramer, Mary (David) Williams, Julia Buohl, Ulrik (Kelly) Petersen, Danelle (Joel) Schlegelmilch, Megan (Christopher) Camp, Derek and Zachary Petersen, Matthew (Brittany), Erik (Victoria) and Makayla Stefancic; and loving great-grandfather to 11. In addition to Dave's parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Petersen; infant granddaughter, Dagmar Ann Petersen; and grandson, Daniel Adam Evans.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Union Presbyterian Church, 656 PA-380, Washington Township. His son, Pastor Ulrik Petersen, will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019