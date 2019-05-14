V. Gayle (Pringle) Bailey, 84, of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Buffalo Township, to the late Herbert and Viola McQuaide Pringle. Gayle was a 1952 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She started her working career in the cafeteria at Highlands School District, then as a notary adviser for the Pennsylvania Association of Notaries and then as a title clerk for the former Charapp Ford in Natrona Heights. Gayle was also the former organist at Center United Methodist Church, in Fawn Township. She enjoyed painting and crafts. Gayle enjoyed herb gardening and ran Whispering Falls Herb Garden and also sold and taught ceramics through Sincerely Yours by Gayle. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Glenn) McGinn, of Natrona Heights, and Michael (Laurie) Bash, of Fawn Township; grandchildren, Shawn (Shantel) Platt, Jennifer Monaghan, Jessica (Sam) Orosz, Michael J. Bash and Daniel Bash; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Alex, Caitlin, Logan, Bailey and Declan; and by her brothers, Milton "Jim" (Margie) Pringle, of Webster, N.Y., and Russell J. "Skip" (Carolyn) Pringle, of Skaneateles, N.Y. In addition to her parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald L. Bash, in 1970, her second husband, Edward C. Bailey, in 2015 and by her daughter, Cheryle Platt. Gayle's family would like to thank the staff of Community Life, especially the home health aides who took loving care of her.

Services and burial for Gayle were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.

