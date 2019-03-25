Valerie Monique Shaffer Leda, 54, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home. She was born June 23, 1964, in Avonmore, the daughter of Edward E. and the late Loretta Jean Anna Prenni Shaffer. Val was employed by Bayer Medical Supply, and also did private duty personal care. She attended St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in New Kensington. She loved helping people, watching the Pirates, shopping, and spending time with family. In addition to her father, she is survived her son, Zachary Leda and his wife, Kathryn, of Johnstown; three brothers, Shawn Shaffer and his wife, Gwen, of Apollo, Eric Shaffer and his wife, Nadine, of Avonmore, and Lance Shaffer and his wife, Bernadette, of Paulton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward "Eddie" Shaffer and Brett Shaffer.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore. Father John Harrold will be celebrant. Interment will be private.

