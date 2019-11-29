Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Resources
More Obituaries for Valjean Claypool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valjean Claypool


1932 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valjean Claypool Obituary
Valjean (Dunmire) Claypool, 86, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in her residence. A daughter of the late Lawrence Dunmire and Mary Julia (Armstrong) Dunmire, she was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Apollo. Valjean was a member of the Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Gilpin Township, and the Gilpin Township Fire Co. Ladies' Auxiliary. She was a homemaker who also worked at various jobs throughout the Valley, while most recently known for distributing coupons at Giant Eagle. Valjean enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include a son, Richard A. Claypool (Amy), of Gilpin Township; two grandsons and two granddaughters, Richard Claypool (Teressa), Christopher Claypool, Amber Lee (Francis) and Brandi Carney; two great-grandsons, Silas Claypool and Braylen Lee; a sister, Esther Glazier (Jesse), of Bridgeville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edgar A. Claypool, in December, 2016; a son, Kenneth A. Claypool; a brother, Richard Dunmire; and a sister, Edna DeVilling.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with Pastor Jack Delk officiating. Private interment will be held at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Condolences to the Claypool family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valjean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -