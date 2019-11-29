|
Valjean (Dunmire) Claypool, 86, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in her residence. A daughter of the late Lawrence Dunmire and Mary Julia (Armstrong) Dunmire, she was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Apollo. Valjean was a member of the Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Gilpin Township, and the Gilpin Township Fire Co. Ladies' Auxiliary. She was a homemaker who also worked at various jobs throughout the Valley, while most recently known for distributing coupons at Giant Eagle. Valjean enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include a son, Richard A. Claypool (Amy), of Gilpin Township; two grandsons and two granddaughters, Richard Claypool (Teressa), Christopher Claypool, Amber Lee (Francis) and Brandi Carney; two great-grandsons, Silas Claypool and Braylen Lee; a sister, Esther Glazier (Jesse), of Bridgeville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edgar A. Claypool, in December, 2016; a son, Kenneth A. Claypool; a brother, Richard Dunmire; and a sister, Edna DeVilling.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with Pastor Jack Delk officiating. Private interment will be held at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019