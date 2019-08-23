|
Velma D. (Cesarino) Rusak, 91, of Russellton, went to sleep in the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, with her loving son by her side. Velma was born April 11, 1928, to the late Vincent and Edith (Marsilli) Cesarino, in Russellton, where she spent her life. Velma was a 1946 graduate of West Deer High School. Velma enjoyed watching her grandchildren and playing cards with family and friends. Survivors include her son, Vincent Rusak, of New Kensington; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gloria, Patsy and Antoinette; and by her brother, Vincent Jr.
There will be no services, per Velma's request. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate blood at your local blood bank. May the Lord be with you all.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019