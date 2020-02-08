|
Velma Jane (Verner) Diven, 92, of Bear Lake, Pa., formerly of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Hospice House of Warren County. Born Sept. 28, 1927, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late John T. and Vallie L. (McGinnis) Verner. Velma lived in the Kiski Valley most of her life before moving to Bear Lake. She was a member of Apollo Free Methodist Church, Orchard Hills. Velma enjoyed working on crafts, crocheting, flower gardening, cooking and baking. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard G. Diven, who passed away Sept. 28, 2003; grandson, Bradley Shuffert; two stepsons, Larry and Richard Thomas; brothers, Bob, Barney, Walter, George, Zenith, and Gilbert Verner; and her sisters, Sarah Bolt, Frances McNeal, Ruth McNutt, Lois Verner, Gladys Weston and Doris Spinks. Velma is survived by her sons, Jim (Ashley Conver) Schuffert, of Mesa, Ariz., and Wray (Linda) Thomas, of North Carolina; daughter, Janet (Dennis) Messinger, of Bear Lake; stepdaughters, Erica Seybert, of Pittsburgh, and Patricia Diven, of Oklahoma Borough; grandchildren, Amy (Greg) Lowe, Karen (Richard) Rasey, Jason (Kim) Messinger, Jill (Ernie) Laemmerhert, Jared Schuffert and Jeremy Schuffert; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Laura Such, of Lower Burrell; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Apollo Free Methodist Church, 1027 PA Route 56, Apollo, with Pastor Branden Robertson officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.