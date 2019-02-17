Velma M. (Pangrazi) Petrarca, 93, of West Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in her home, very peacefully in her favorite chair. Born Sept. 29, 1926, in Parks Township, she lived the past 60 years in West Vandergrift, a community she thoroughly enjoyed with very special neighbors. Velma was a member of St. Gertrude's Church and the Kousin's Club. Velma was a partner in PPG Restaurant and Bar in Vandergrift. She was the gourmet pizza connoisseur, making everything from scratch (crusts and sauce). Velma leaves a legacy as a terrific homemaker, cook, baker and seamstress, sharing her creative talents with her extended family. She took great pride making ravioli, lasagna, homemade bread and anything Italian. Velma enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, creating many traditions and memories. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance of family and the way the simple things in life bind us all together. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Petrarca, June 11, 1998; son, John L. Petrarca; and her parents, Amedo and Rose (Ferretti) Pangrazi. Velma leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann (David) Greenlee, of Allegheny Township, Daniel (Tami Maurer) Petrarca, of Lafayette, Colo., Carl (Diana) Petrarca, of West Vandergrift, and Sarah Bartlett Petrarca, of New York, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, David (Joanne) Greenlee, of Los Angeles, Calif., Bethany and Jenny Greenlee, of Oakmont, Emilia and Ian Petrarca, of New York, N.Y., and Nick, Tony and Geno Petrarca, of West Vandergrift; three great-grandchildren, David and Matthew (twins) and Jacob; and brother, Louis (Evelyn) Pangrazi, of West Vandergrift.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Private entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

Memorial contributions may be made in Velma's memory to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary