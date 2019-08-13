|
Verner W. Getz, 90, of Fawn Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Quality Life Services, Sarver. He was born July 9, 1929, and was a son of the late Verner E. and Alma (Dumann) Getz. Verner lived in Fawn Township most of his life. He worked in the warehouse for Eazor Trucking and also worked in the coal mines for a number of years. He was a veteran of the Korean war and served in the Army, and was of the Protestant faith. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his stepchildren, Cheryl E. (Joseph) Alsippi, of Washington Township, and Donald R. (Irene) Bowser, of Fawn Township; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Carothers) Getz.
At the request of Mr. Getz, there will be no public visitation. Private burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084.
The family suggests contributions to Health Care at Home Hospice, 500 Commonwealth Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019