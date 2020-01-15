The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Vernon Colledge


1927 - 2020
Vernon Colledge Obituary
Vernon Colledge, 92, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born May 10, 1927, in Avonmore and was a son of the late James E. and Rose (Ridinour) Colledge. He had lived in West Deer most of his life. Vernon served his country during the Korean War in the Army National Guard, where he served for three years. He was a life member of West Deer VFD No. 2. Vernon worked as a high lift operator for the warehouse division of Giant Eagle for more than 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, home repairs and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Velma (Russell) Shields, of West Deer, Luann (John) Stecz, of Clinton Township, and Robert L. (Bonnie) Colledge, of West Deer; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise "Lou" (Boles) Colledge; his children Verna Lou Colledge (Velma's twin) and David R. Colledge; his brothers, Clyde I. Colledge and James "Bud" Colledge; and his sisters, Arlene Dubroski and Elizabeth Arthur.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
