Veronica "Vern" Fajbik, 84, of Tarentum, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born June 11, 1935, in Harrison Township, to the late John and Mary (Dzurik) Durian. Veronica lived her entire life in Tarentum, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, formerly St. Clement's in Tarentum, Slovak American Club, Brackenridge Legion Auxiliary and the Tarentum Eagles. Veronica was a graduate of Tarentum High School and enjoyed gardening, bingo, ceramics, painting, polka dancing, baking, crocheting and cooking traditional Slovak recipes. Everyone was a friend at Vernie's house. You could always count on her for a greeting from the balcony at her home in Tarentum. Even if you'd already eaten, she was still going to invite you in for a meal. She was known for her famous nut rolls that she baked every holiday, but even more for her tiny stature and a big tenacious personality. Her late husband, Joe, would tell you he fell in love with her strong will, generosity and passion for hard work. They spent their lives working on houses and rental properties together and loved to dance the polka. To her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was the boss and matriarch of the family. She was the person who kept it all together and one of the most generous, thoughtful and spirited women you could ever know. She was always there to provide endless support, love and humor. Her presence will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her children, Andrea (Robert D.) Micenko, of Upper Burrell, and Curt J. Fajbik and fiancee, Tracy Gretz, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Brian A. (Stacy) Fajbik, of Natrona Heights, Victoria A. (Eric) Schoch, of Manassas, Va., Tony J. (Chelsey) Fajbik, of Buffalo Township, and Katrina S. Charles and fiance, John McClelland, of O'Hara Township; and great-grandchildren, Laney, Sabrina, Josephine and Giovanni Schoch and Kendall and Teagan Fajbik. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Fajbik, in 2003; brothers, Paul, Andrew, Frank, Anthony and Steve Durian and Joe, Peter and John Jezik; and her sisters, Ann Durian "Sister Mary Gemma," Mary Arvay and Margaret Ozimek.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019