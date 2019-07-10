Veronica Marie "Ronnie" Goglio, 88, of Leechburg, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Leechburg, a daughter of the late Mario D. Goglio and Margaret (Arduino) Goglio. Ronnie attended the New Kensington Commercial Business School and began working as a bookkeeper for Penn Glenn Oil before becoming an accountant with the former Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington for 38 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township and the Marconi Club Ladies' Auxiliary in Leechburg. She enjoyed helping others and was very community-oriented. Ronnie loved listening to music and knitting as a hobby. Survivors include her sister, Theresa Kantor, of Leechburg; nephews, Joseph D. Kantor, of Leechburg, Michael T. Kantor, of Hyde Park, David J. Kantor, of Cleveland, Ohio, Donald R. Goglio (Barbara), of Maryland, and Dennis M. Goglio (Janet), of North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Goglio.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the family for future charitable disbursement, c/o Joseph Kantor at 724-845-8098 or 724-602-8353. Condolences to the Goglio family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 10, 2019