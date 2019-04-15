Veronica M. Vertosick, 91, Natrona Heights, died early Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Thursday, Dec. 22, 1927, in New Kensington to the late Joseph and Susanna (Sinchak) Kuchta. Veronica graduated from New Ken High School and worked as an assistant to a New Kensington ophthalmologist before devoting herself full time to her family. Nothing mattered more to her than seeing her family happy, cared for and doing what they loved. She was a woman of great integrity and kindness, giving hours of volunteer time to church, community organizations and anyone in need. She was passionate about education, read voraciously, loved music and hummingbirds, worked the New York Times crossword puzzles in ink and regularly made a deliciously spicy spaghetti sauce for her family that she herself never liked - evidence of her enormous selflessness. Her homemade Christmas nut rolls will be greatly missed. Veronica leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of nearly 69 years, Frank Vertosick Sr.; her children and their spouses, Suzanne Vertosick, of Natrona Heights, Christine Vertosick, of Los Angeles, Drs. Frank Vertosick and Katherine Counihan, of Fox Chapel, and Paula Vertosick Bester, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Emily Vertosick, of Queens, and Elizabeth and Nich Popp, of Cleveland; and many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. She was quiet but had a delightful wit if you had the opportunity to enjoy it. She was a woman of great faith and an amazing wife and mother. Veronica's family is grateful for the generosity of all who supported them and contributed to her care.

Private funeral arrangements were handled by ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. A private burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Tarentum.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Extra Mile Education Foundation or the Little Sisters of the Poor. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary