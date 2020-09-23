1/
Victor A. Ohl Jr.
1936 - 2020
Victor A. Ohl Jr., 84, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Sarver, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the West Marion Hospital, in Ocala, Fla. Born Jan. 21, 1936, in Butler, he was the son of the late Victor A. Ohl Sr. and Marie Beck Ohl. He worked as a millwright for US Steel and Thermal Industries. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot. Vic enjoyed auto racing, wood working and fishing. Surviving are his stepdaughter, Linda Sarver, of Upper Saint Clair; step-granddaughter, Sophia Sarver; and brothers, Walter Ohl, of Ocala, Fla., and Howard Ohl, of Sarver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ohl. There will be no visitation. Private graveside services were held at the Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
