Victor Leon Bastecki, 81, of Bechtelsville, Pa., formerly of New Kensington, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Natrona, to the late John Victor and Elizabeth Leona Gorney Bastecki, and had been a resident of New Kensington until moving to Bechtelsville in 2015. Mr. Bastecki served in the Army Reserve from 1956 to 1964 and worked as a senior staff technician for ALCOA for 38 years until retiring in 1993. He was a leader of Boy Scouts of America, Moraine Trails Council, Troop 551 for 48 years of distinguished service, receiving numerous honors and recognitions throughout his tenure, including the Silver Beaver Award and Saint George Award. He was also a very active member of St. Margaret Mary Church for 54 years of selfless service as lector, Eucharistic minister, Parish Council member, homebound minister and food bank volunteer. He was an active Polish Cultural Council member and volunteer for 25 years, and Kiski Area School District Band Booster, making countless hoagies and pizzas in support of the marching and symphonic bands for 12 years. Victor also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, solving puzzles, telling corny jokes, watching Steelers and Pitt football games, and dancing, especially the Polka. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Agnes M. Fenoglietto Bastecki; children, Vincent (Sherry) Bastecki, of Franklin, Pa., Dr. Anthony (Georgann) Bastecki, of Lexington, Ky., Dr. Allen (Dawn) Bastecki, of Lexington, Ky., and Dr. Victoria (Santos) Perez, of Perkiomenville, Pa.; grandchildren, Dr. Alexander Bastecki, Elizabeth (Adam) Rupp, Martin Bastecki, Shane (Val) McMullen, Victor Blake Bastecki and Regan Perez; great-grandchildren, Luke Henry Rupp and Ryan Lee Rupp; siblings, Patricia (Richard) Dobrowolski, of Apollo, and Daniel John (Marianne) Bastecki, of Simi Valley, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Dessie Bastecki, of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Bastecki.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his name to St. Margaret Mary's Food Bank, http://www.smmlb.org/food-bank. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020