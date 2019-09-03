|
Victor S. Wilczynski, 76, of West Deer, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at UPMC Passavant, McCandless. He was born June 10, 1943, in Pittsburgh to the late Stanley J. and Caroline (Kazmierski) Wilczynski. Vic grew up in the Polish Hill section of Pittsburgh. He went to work for BFI as a truck driver and then transferred into the office as a dispatcher, working for them about 18 years. Vic then went to work as a salesman for Spatola Wine Co. for about 10 years, then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service at the bulk mail center in Warrendale as a jockey truck driver, working for 13 years. He was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford; one of the founding members of St. Victor Men's Club; a member of the Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council No. 5501, Russellton; fourth degree member of the Queen of Angels Council, Wexford; and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Vic enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia M. (Conlon) Wilczynski; his sons, Victor J. (Bonnie) Wilczynski and Charles S. Wilczynski, both of West Deer; grandchildren, Amanda (Garrett) Kurtz, of Winfield Township, Victor J. (Kaitlyn) Wilczynski Jr., of Grove City, and Austin Wilczynski and Samantha Wilczynski, both of West Deer; and great-grandchildren, Garrett Kurtz Jr. and Emmelyn Kurtz. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph A. Wilczynski.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A Catholic funeral Mass will follow in St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Vic will be privately laid to rest in Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019