Victoria C. (Elefante) Calizzi, 95, of Cabot, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. Born Aug. 19, 1923, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late James and Barbara (Baroni) Elefante. Victoria was a 1941 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and lived most of her life in Vandergrift. She worked at the Vandergrift Glove Factory in her early years, was a homemaker, and helped in the family business, Calizzi's Market, after her marriage to John N. Calizzi on May 27, 1946. Victoria was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the choir and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the Concordia Lutheran Ministries Choir and reunion committee of the Vandergrift Class of 1941. Victoria enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Calizzi (July 9, 1990); and brothers, Henry and Frank Elefante. Victoria is survived by her children, Connie (Jim) McFarland, of Titusville, John (Jo Ellen) Calizzi, of Vandergrift, Barbara (John Shockey) Calizzi, of Vandergrift, and Teresa Calizzi, of Reno, Nev.; grandchildren, Jim (Elena) McFarland, Vickey Hauptman, Chad (Indiana) Espinoza, Jared Espinoza and Jake Gardner; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kevin McFarland, Lakyn and Lexi Hauptman and Rogan Espinoza; sister, Susan DiMenna, of Washington Township; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of Concordia Haven III, Lund Care Center and Good Samaritan Hospice for their care, support, and friendships.

At Victoria's request there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Concordia Haven III Chapel, 160 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023, with Pastor Jack Hartman officiating. Private entombment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Victoria's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice or the Good Samaritan Endowment Fund, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 21, 2019