Vilma (Barkasi) Morgante, 100, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, in her home with her daughter by her side. She was born June 21, 1919, in Houston Run, daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Botos) Barkasi. Vilma previously lived in Braeburn, where her children delivered papers and attended school and where Vilma was a member of the Braeburn School PTA. For 26 years, Mrs. Morgante was the seamstress and tailor for J.C. Penney's before retiring. Throughout her sewing career, she graciously did alterations for all her neighbors, friends and family. Mrs. Morgante was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Allegheny Valley Concert Association, Humane Society of the United States and AARP. When not sewing, Mrs. Morgante enjoyed reading, baking and cooking, crocheting and listening to music. For decades, she was seen by her neighbors on her daily walk around the "plan." She is remembered for her kindness and thoughtfulness by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her two children, Frances (Chica) and Charles S. and his wife Kathy; two grandchildren, Dr. Daren (Anne Marie) Morgante and Charles J. (Holly) Morgante; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pauline Morgante; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Morgante was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Steve Morgante; as well as her siblings, Ida and Dora Pollick, Victoria (Tori), Michael, Louis, Joseph, Jesse, Nick, Malvina Barkasi and Julia Belot; and her in-laws, Charlie, Jay and Ange Morgante and Wally and Jennie Reimer.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to of Pittsburgh, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.