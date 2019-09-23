Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Saint Peter Church
100 Freeport Road
New Kensington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Manni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent E. Manni


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent E. Manni Obituary
Vincent E. Manni, 94, of Verona, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Victoria Manni; loving father of Vincent S. (Patricia) and John A. (Charlotte) Manni; grandfather of Dr. Michelle (Faris Kindilchie) Manni, Regina Victoria Manni, Danielle Manni and Paige (Eric) McHugh; and great-grandfather of four. He also leaves behind many friends and extended family members. Vincent was a World War II veteran serving with the 756th Tank Battalion in Rhineland Ardennes, then Central Europe. After his discharge, he competed his BS degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He retired from Westinghouse after working there for more than 40 years.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. A Mass will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mt. St. Peter Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at church. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Anthony School Program, 2000 Corporate Drive, Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now