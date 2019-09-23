|
Vincent E. Manni, 94, of Verona, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Victoria Manni; loving father of Vincent S. (Patricia) and John A. (Charlotte) Manni; grandfather of Dr. Michelle (Faris Kindilchie) Manni, Regina Victoria Manni, Danielle Manni and Paige (Eric) McHugh; and great-grandfather of four. He also leaves behind many friends and extended family members. Vincent was a World War II veteran serving with the 756th Tank Battalion in Rhineland Ardennes, then Central Europe. After his discharge, he competed his BS degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He retired from Westinghouse after working there for more than 40 years.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. A Mass will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mt. St. Peter Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at church. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Anthony School Program, 2000 Corporate Drive, Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019