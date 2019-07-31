|
|
Vincent Michael "Vince" "Vincey" Lekavich, 90, of North Apollo, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va., following a long illness. Born Oct. 19, 1928, in North Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Paul Lekavich and Mary (Nosko) Lekavich. Vince was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, where he was a member of the swim team and played for the Lancers football team, where he was nicknamed "Lightning." He attended one year at St. Vincent College, Latrobe. Vince served our country with the Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 54, stationed on the USS Jarvis (DD-799). A National Defense Medal, United Nations Medal, China Service Medal and a Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star were awarded to Vince during his military career. He was proud of his service, and loved recounting stories about the many places he had been throughout the world. In his early years, Vince owned and operated Look Sharp Cleaners, a dry cleaner in West Vandergrift. He later worked in dispatch and later as an inspector for Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg for several years, retiring in 1992. Vince was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, the , the VFW Post 566 in Vandergrift, the Lithuanian Club in East Vandergrift and the Vandergrift-Oklahoma Borough Ambulance Company. His special interests included gardening, mowing his beautiful lawn, watching football, playing the lottery, boating, being outdoors and spending time with his family. He had fond memories of the camp he and his wife built together. Vince was a gracious host and a legendary storyteller, always parting company with a blessing. He would raise his arms and send you off with a hearty "Peace be with you." One of his most popular blessings was the Lithuanian "Sudievu" (pronounced Say Javo), meaning "Go with God." In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret H. (Frerotte) Lekavich, who passed away in 1992; brothers, Florian "Flip" Lekavich and Leonard Lekavich; and his sister, Mary Ann (Lekavich) Grajeda. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Marie (Eric C.) Scott, of Stephens City, Va.; granddaughter, Olivia Margaret Scott, of Stephens City, Va.; brothers, Carl "Cutz" (Lindy) Lekavich, of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Paul "Butch" (Linda) Lekavich, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ford City, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vince's memory to the , Fisher House, Gary Sinise Foundation and/or the . To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 31, 2019