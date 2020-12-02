Sergeant Vinson Alan Pelisari, USMC, 24, of Beaufort, S.C., formerly of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Beaufort, S.C. He was born Dec. 11, 1995, in Monroeville, to Vinson A. and Michele Rana (Lucchetti) Pelisari. Sgt. Pelisari was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 2014. He attained a black belt in Tae Kwon Do at Kiski Martial Arts, receiving the school's "Most Improved" award two consecutive years. In high school, he was involved with the JROTC Program, serving as Battalion Commander. Being community-minded, he helped to set the record of food tonnage collected for the Westmoreland County Food Bank and Project Seed in New Kensington. While in high school, he enlisted in the Delayed Entry Program for the Marines and was known for rounding up his buddies (willing or not) to attend the PT events for Marines Three Rivers Recruiting in Pittsburgh, he was awarded the Poolee "Most Improved" award in April 2014. Sgt. Pelisari left for boot camp immediately after high school graduation, earning his brotherhood in the Marines on Sept. 20, 2014. After boot camp, he was enrolled in the Aviation Logistics Tactical Information Systems Specialist Course in Newport, R.I., earning an associate degree in eight months and receiving the school's "Meritorious Mast" and the "Peer Leadership Award." Stationed in Yuma, Ariz., he managed the VMFA-211 F35 Special Access Program Security, holding Top Secret Clearance. Sgt Pelisari was deployed on the U.S.S. Essex for nine months with the first F35 to be deployed by the Marine Corps for military action. While in Yuma, he attained a black belt in Marine Martial Arts and was qualified to instruct fellow Marines. His current assignment was Drill Instructor with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Mike Company, Parris Island, S.C. Sgt. Pelisari is survived by his parents, Vinson A. and Michele R.(Lucchetti) Pelisari; sister, Rayna L. Pelisari; paternal grandmother, Helen (Shumsky) Pelisari; maternal grandparents, Martina (Rusnock) (James) Parkhill and Ray Lucchetti (Marcie French); aunts and uncle, Laura Pelisari, Lisa Grabigel and Nicole (Shawn) Eckenrod; and cousins, Nicklas and Roman Grabigel, Isaac and Julia Eckenrod. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William H. Pelisari (2015); and great-grandparents, Vincent (2004) and Louise (2012) Lucchetti. Vince always stood up for what he believed in, even if it meant ruffling a few feathers along the way. He enjoyed four wheeling in his Jeep. Growing up, he enjoyed chillin with the villins (his skateboard crew), video games and training in Tae Kwon Do. Our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend will always be in our hearts, minds and spirits. His dedication and determination to be the best Marine and person he could be was truly an inspiration to us all. We are and always will be very proud of him. Vince was our Hero. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Please wear masks and follow covid-19 guidelines. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to DAV
