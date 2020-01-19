|
Viola Adeline (Tobin) Athey, 97, of Allegheny Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning. Born June 19, 1922, in Greensboro, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Bessie (McCullough) Tobin. Viola was a graduate of Point Merion High School, and member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church, in Markle. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and going to bingo. Viola most loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Athey; and nine brothers and sisters. Viola is survived by her sons, Marty D. (Rebecca Bielek) Athey, of Vandergrift, Ric H. (Carol) Athey, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Gary W. (Lynn) Athey, of Lower Burrell; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Marie Wesolowski, of Tyrone; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the hour of memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Lanny Mellinger officiating. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020