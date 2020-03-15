|
Viola E. Savage, 90, of Allegheny Township, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born July 18, 1930, in Yauger Hollow, Fayette County, to the late Ludwig and Antonina Rabidas Valigor, and had lived in the local area since 2009. She had previously resided in Delmont and Blairsville. Viola attended St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, She was a talented singer and enjoyed the guitar, and cooking, especially for her sisters, nieces and nephews. Survivors include her grandchildren, Donovan (Brenda) Savage, of Allegheny Township, Melinda (Adrian) Fernandez, of Penasco, N.M., and Stacy (Bill) Savage-Cecconello, of Greensburg; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Frances, Stella and Agnes. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Savage; a son, James Savage; brother, Frank Valigor; and a sister, Helen. Private Christian funeral Mass and burial in Blairsville Cemetery are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.