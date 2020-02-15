Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola J. Daniels


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola J. Daniels Obituary
Viola Jean "Babe" Daniels, 83, of Upper Burrell Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born July 25, 1936, in the Northside of Pittsburgh, to the late Amandus and Jennietta Shaw Byrne, and was an Upper Burrell Township resident since 1971. Mrs. Daniels was a member of the Upper Burrell Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed bingo and visiting the Rivers Casino. Surviving are her children, Joyce Thomas, Caroline (Joseph) Scherrbaum, Kenneth (Brigitte) Daniels and Linda (Erin) Milsom; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Martin, Ronald and John Byrne. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Daniels; sister, Barbara; and brothers, Amandus Jr. and James. Cremation services have been entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. of New Kensington.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -