Viola Jean "Babe" Daniels, 83, of Upper Burrell Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born July 25, 1936, in the Northside of Pittsburgh, to the late Amandus and Jennietta Shaw Byrne, and was an Upper Burrell Township resident since 1971. Mrs. Daniels was a member of the Upper Burrell Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed bingo and visiting the Rivers Casino. Surviving are her children, Joyce Thomas, Caroline (Joseph) Scherrbaum, Kenneth (Brigitte) Daniels and Linda (Erin) Milsom; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Martin, Ronald and John Byrne. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Daniels; sister, Barbara; and brothers, Amandus Jr. and James. Cremation services have been entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. of New Kensington.