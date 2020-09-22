Violet Burd, 88, of Cabot, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Quality Life Services, Fair Winds Manor. Born July 1, 1932, in Jefferson Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles Louis and Susanna Maude Walchesky. Violet worked as a picker for the mushroom farm in Winfield. She was a member of the Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Sarver, and a 41-year member of the Pine Grove Rovers Camping Club. She enjoyed camping with her family, hosting live music gatherings at her home, singing in the Buffalo Presbyterian Church choir, sewing, crafting and cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. Violet was a kind-hearted woman with a strong faith in God. One of her greatest joys was spending quality time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Randell (Maura) Burd, of Harwick, and Raymond Burd, of Freeport; seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. "Bill" Burd; her son, John Burd; and her 12 siblings. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jean Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.