Violet Faye Terlinski, 81, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Rosebrook Assisted Living in Sarver. Violet was born April, 11, 1937, in Waugh Chapel, Md., to G. Albin and Emily Elizabeth (Bettis) Dick. Raised in Maryland, she graduated from Glen Burnie High School. She lived a rich and loving life as a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Violet loved music and dancing. She was a member of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary and Hillcrest Couples Bowling League. Violet loved nature, the outdoors and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Terlinski, of Arnold, in 2001; her parents; her in-laws, Robert and Hanora Terlinski; brother-in-law, Bob Terlinski; brother, Mike Dick, of Keyser, W.Va.; and brothers, Lyle and Roy Dick, sisters, Alma Collins and Ginny Arnold, brothers-in-law, Charles Collins and Bud Arnold, sisters-in-law, Anne and Lois Dick, and three nephews, all of Maryland. Survivors include daughters, Judi (John) Pallone, of Sarver, and Kim Little, of Highland, Calif.; sons, David (Joan) Wharran, of East Deer, and Jeff (Michele) Wharran, of Bellefonte, Pa.; grandchildren, Ryan Christopher (Korakot Panatisa), of New York, N.Y., Juliana and Jack Pallone, of Sarver, Jennifer (Mike) Phinney, of Fredericksburg, Va., Johanna Wharran, of East Deer, and Emilee Little, of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Athena; a brother, Greg Dick, of Greensboro, Md.; and sisters-in-law, Joan Dick, of Severna Park, Md., Thelma Dick, of Keyser, W.Va., Barbara Terlinski, of Plum; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by the staff of Rosebrook Assisted Living in Sarver and Monarch Hospice of Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or the of Pittsburgh, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019